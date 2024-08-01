Rox Pitch Well in Series-Opening Setback at Mankato
August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (36-24) fell to the Mankato MoonDogs (34-27) by a 3-2 score on Thursday, August 1st. Even with the defeat, the Rox still hold the best second-half record in the Great Plains West at 18-9.
On the Rox mound, Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego) turned in his fourth quality start of the season. The right-hander covered six innings, allowing only one earned run while walking none and striking out five. Since joining the starting rotation on July 2nd, Harrison has conceded just three earned runs in 29 innings pitched. Kasey Crawford (University of Kansas) also pitched well out of the Rox bullpen, needing only 16 pitches to work a scoreless inning and a third.
St. Cloud scored runs in the fourth and eighth innings on offense, as Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) and Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) each finished with two hits and a run scored. Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) also posted two hits, as his infield single put the Rox on the board in the fourth. In the eighth, a sacrifice fly from Braden Calise (University of Central Florida) pulled St. Cloud within a 3-2 score.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Dallin Harrison!
The Rox will finish their road trip and Mankato series at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, August 2nd. They will return home to start a two-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Saturday, August 3rd. Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game will feature team trading card set night for the first 500 fans, while Sunday's 4:05 p.m. contest will include Kids TV Takeover Day and Coborn's Kids Day. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!
The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
