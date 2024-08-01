MoonDogs Win Game One of the Series Over St. Cloud
August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
What a win for your MoonDogs!
They win tonight 3-2 over St. Cloud and move a game closer to a second half championship!
Joe Skapinetz (Louisiana Lafayette) got the start on the mound for Mankato throwing 4 Ã¢..." innings allowing just a single run.
The MoonDog offense scored 2 runs early in the 1st. A few costly mistakes from St. Cloud got the bases loaded for Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene) who hit a ground rule double over the left center wall driving in 2 runs!
Mankato's pitching was really the story of tonight's game, only allowing 2 runs all game. Tanner Shumski (MSU - Mankato) threw 3 Ã¢..." innings of 1 run baseball keeping your MoonDogs in the lead all game.
Cooper Neville (GCU) hit a solo bomb in the bottom of the 7th to give Mankato a 2-run lead.
Nathan Culley (MSU - Mankato) got the save for your MoonDogs throwing a very nice 9th inning to give your MoonDogs the win!
Mankato will be back in action tomorrow night looking to sweep the Rox!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2024
- Division Lead Narrows as Huskies Drop First Game of Road Trip vs Express - Duluth Huskies
- A Border Battle in Wausau - Border Cats Take Round One - Wausau Woodchucks
- Honkers Blast Past Hot Tots 24-3 - Rochester Honkers
- MoonDogs Win Game One of the Series Over St. Cloud - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Take Game One from Badlands - Willmar Stingers
- Dock Spiders Game Against Lakeshore Suspended to Friday Due to Weather - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Rained Out Down 6-0 in 4th, to Resume Game Tomorrow - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Loggers Fall to Waterloo 3-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- Spitters Match Their Longest Win Streak at Five - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Express Defeat Duluth, Move Within 1 Game of First Place - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Pitch Well in Series-Opening Setback at Mankato - St. Cloud Rox
- Battle Jacks Sweep the Leprechauns in a Two-Game Home Series at MCCU Field - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockers Host the Mallards for the First Time in Nearly Two Months - Green Bay Rockers
- Former Willmar Stinger Eric Yang Debuts with the Reds - Northwoods
- Former Willmar Stinger Eric Yang Debuts with the Reds - Willmar Stingers
- Pit Spitters' Rebandt to Say Farewell - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Score Six Unanswered to Split Series with Fond du Lac - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome for 'Nooks' Offense - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Pound Three Home Runs, Fall Short in Badlands Series Finale - St. Cloud Rox
- Fairytale Fifth Inning Propelled Duluth in the Series Finale Against Thunder Bay - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Sweep Chinooks for Third Time this Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Madison Mallards Stun Kenosha Kingfish with Thrilling Comeback - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.