MoonDogs Win Game One of the Series Over St. Cloud

August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

What a win for your MoonDogs!

They win tonight 3-2 over St. Cloud and move a game closer to a second half championship!

Joe Skapinetz (Louisiana Lafayette) got the start on the mound for Mankato throwing 4 Ã¢..." innings allowing just a single run.

The MoonDog offense scored 2 runs early in the 1st. A few costly mistakes from St. Cloud got the bases loaded for Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene) who hit a ground rule double over the left center wall driving in 2 runs!

Mankato's pitching was really the story of tonight's game, only allowing 2 runs all game. Tanner Shumski (MSU - Mankato) threw 3 Ã¢..." innings of 1 run baseball keeping your MoonDogs in the lead all game.

Cooper Neville (GCU) hit a solo bomb in the bottom of the 7th to give Mankato a 2-run lead.

Nathan Culley (MSU - Mankato) got the save for your MoonDogs throwing a very nice 9th inning to give your MoonDogs the win!

Mankato will be back in action tomorrow night looking to sweep the Rox!

