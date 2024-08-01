Stingers Take Game One from Badlands

WILLMAR, MN - The Stingers came back after a day off and dominated, beating the Badlands Big Sticks 10-3.

Stingers starter Hunter Possehl (FGCU) stole the show on the mound, going 5 innings of shutout ball and earning the win.

The offense picked him up throughout, with Landen Lozier (Michigan State) delivering the first big hit of the night to make it 2-0 in the 3rd.

With the lead at 3-1 in the 6th, Max Buettenback (Nebraska) came through in the clutch with a 2-RBI single to push it out to 5-1.

Then in the 7th, Willmar added five more, with the highlight being a bases loaded 2-RBI single for Andrew Sojka (CSUN).

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Night Aidan Gonzalez (San Diego) closed it out and gave Willmar their 40th win of the season.

The Stingers and Big Sticks matchup again on Friday night with first pitch at 6:35 pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.

