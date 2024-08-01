A Border Battle in Wausau - Border Cats Take Round One

August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Chucks and Border Cats played at Athletic Park tonight for the first time since 2016. The Border Cats find their first win over the Chucks this season, a 1-4 victory that moves the season series to 2-1 in the Chucks favor with the series finale tomorrow.

The Chucks fell behind early by letting up one run in the first and three more in the second. Brayden Marks (Bradley U) was able to make it through four innings pitched and the Chucks trailed 4-0 after four.

Trent Jordon (Arkansas St. Mountain Home) made a fantastic start for the Border Cats. He kept the Chucks scoreless through the first seven innings, pitching six and two thirds finding four K's and only allowing two hits.

Although the Chucks were behind, their pitching staff was stellar. Following six K's from Marks, Garrett Brogdon (Simpson U) found five K's through three scoreless innings. He was followed by Caleb White who pitched a scoreless 8th and 9th and found two K's. The Chucks pitchers had 13 strikeouts and held the Border Cats scoreless from the third inning to the rest of the ball game.

The Chucks finally faced a new arm in the 7th inning. The Chucks would stay scoreless in the 7th and 8th and headed to the final frame on the fringe of giving up their first shutout. Max Galvin had other plans and launched his team leading 10th HR of the season. It was RBI 57 which puts him second all-time in single season RBIs in Woodchucks history.

The Chucks couldn't find any more offense and fell to 44-16 and 18-8 in the first half. They will return home tomorrow to finish the series with the Border Cats. It is Firework Friday with first pitch at 6:35 PM!

