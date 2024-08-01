Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome for 'Nooks' Offense

Mequon, WI - The Chinooks looked to finish July the same way they started, with a win. Another visit from the Green Bay Rockers provided a tough test for Lakeshore who is still winless against their division rival this season, the only one they haven't beaten.

A strong first inning from Green Bay began when CF Tanaka drove a ball off the wall in right field that would have been gone had they been at home, but a deep ball wall at Moonlight Graham Field held him to a double. Huffman would alternate strikeout and walk for the next two batters, getting the outs without having to put a ball in play and keeping Tanaka at second for the meantime. However, Lane Allen took a 3-2, 2-out pitch into right field that would score the first two runs of the game. A third strikeout in the inning ended the first, and Huffman's start.

Sam Larson got his second appearance with the 'Nooks and fanned the Rockers 1-2-3 in the second, but the next two innings were strugglesome. He tallied five runs to his name, coming off seven hits in his last two innings of work where he wouldn't complete the fourth. The five-run stretch totaled seven runs on the night for the Rockers which the 'Nooks split up with just one of their own after an error extended the third inning and Jack Halloran drove a ball into left to the crowd's enjoyment.

It was a six-run deficit that stayed even when the teams exchanged an unearned run keeping the difference the same, but this time at 8-2 going into the last half of the game.

Going back to the fourth when Libeau replaced Larson on the bump, the game changed for Lakeshore. In his longest outing of the summer the transfer righty went 3.2 innings and only allowed a lone unearned run. It's his best stat line since he faced the playoff contending Mallards in June.

It was pure dominance from Libeau tonight and his words put it into a perfect perspective.

"I was able to throw what I wanted, when I wanted, where I wanted."

His fastball-change up-slider combination kept a dominant Green Bay offense off balance including the sixth and seventh innings where Libeau faced the heart of the lineup and retired the bats decidedly. Facing just 7 batters in the two innings and allowing one baserunner via his lone walk.

While it can be taxing to the mind and body, it's also rewarding for Arthur to be able to spend so much time with the team and grow as a player and person through his transition year. Coach Mitch Rogers spoke on the impact of Libeau in the bullpen:

"Since day one he's been the anchor of the bullpen. We've stuck with him, we've believed in him. He's easy to root for and give opportunities. Those are the guys you want to see have success."

The lead grew to its largest number in the final inning for the Rockers on RBI extra base hits from Matthews and Gregorio putting the final to 10-2.

As the end of the 2024 NWL season nears for Lakeshore, coach Mitch Rogers' message to the team is to soak it all in and treat every day like it's their last. A trying summer for most, playing various amounts of innings and performing in a range of different ways, there is nothing like summer league baseball.

For Jack Halloran, he is getting more opportunities with the departure of first baseman Gene Trujillo and had himself another strong performance on both sides of the baseball including a 3-for-4 night with both 'Nooks RBIs.

Green Bay has established themselves as the Achilles heel of the Chinooks this summer, going 6-0 against the rivals. With just a home-and-home left, Lakeshore is limited in their opportunities to steal a game from the last divisional opponent they haven't beaten.

Staying on top of the Dock Spiders in the standings is the main focus for now, going into a home-and-home with the last place team out of Fond du Lac. It's another home game with first pitch at 6:35 pm CST in Mequon where the Chinooks get to celebrate the fans. Come out and see what Lakeshore has to offer for Fan Appreciation Night!

Article written by Sam Marchant.

