Express Defeat Duluth, Move Within 1 Game of First Place
August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - In a game that carried massive playoff implications, the Eau Claire Express defeated the Duluth Huskies in a nail biter, by a final score of 8-6.
This game was back and forth, as both teams offenses punched back and forth throughout the first two thirds of the game. The Express got the games offense underway, as Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth) hit a two RBI single to push the Trains ahead 2-0. The Huskies would answer back quickly, as Jayden Duplantier (Texas) hit a solo shot to lead a four spot which would push them in front, 4-2. Eau Claire would punch back in the third, as Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) and Brady Reynolds (Stanford) mashed base hits to retake a lead for Eau Claire, 5-4. Duluth would not go away quietly, as a solo shot into the short porch by Cal Elvis (Kansas) tied the game at five. A four run sixth inning would seal the game for Eau Claire, as a Colton Wemhoff twon RBI double off the Toycen Ford sign capped off the four spot, sealing the 8-6 victory for the Express. This win pushes the Express only one game back from the division leading Huskies.
The Express recieved a plethora of strong pitching performances tonight. Logan Jones (Toledo) got the start for Eau Claire, pitching six full innings, allowing five runs on six hits, and striking out a whopping nine batters. Jones picked up the win (2-0) while Calen Higgins (Western Kentucky) grabbed the save (1), after pitching two full innings, allowing no runs on one hit, and striking out five batters.
The Express look to sweep Duluth and take a share of the division lead tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT back at your beloved Carson Park. Come on down to the ballpark to support the Express as they make their final playoff push, and see the Zooperstars!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2024
- Dock Spiders Game Against Lakeshore Suspended to Friday Due to Weather - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Rained Out Down 6-0 in 4th, to Resume Game Tomorrow - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Loggers Fall to Waterloo 3-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- Spitters Match Their Longest Win Streak at Five - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Express Defeat Duluth, Move Within 1 Game of First Place - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Pitch Well in Series-Opening Setback at Mankato - St. Cloud Rox
- Battle Jacks Sweep the Leprechauns in a Two-Game Home Series at MCCU Field - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockers Host the Mallards for the First Time in Nearly Two Months - Green Bay Rockers
- Former Willmar Stinger Eric Yang Debuts with the Reds - Northwoods
- Former Willmar Stinger Eric Yang Debuts with the Reds - Willmar Stingers
- Pit Spitters' Rebandt to Say Farewell - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Score Six Unanswered to Split Series with Fond du Lac - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome for 'Nooks' Offense - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Pound Three Home Runs, Fall Short in Badlands Series Finale - St. Cloud Rox
- Fairytale Fifth Inning Propelled Duluth in the Series Finale Against Thunder Bay - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Sweep Chinooks for Third Time this Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Madison Mallards Stun Kenosha Kingfish with Thrilling Comeback - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.