Express Defeat Duluth, Move Within 1 Game of First Place

August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - In a game that carried massive playoff implications, the Eau Claire Express defeated the Duluth Huskies in a nail biter, by a final score of 8-6.

This game was back and forth, as both teams offenses punched back and forth throughout the first two thirds of the game. The Express got the games offense underway, as Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth) hit a two RBI single to push the Trains ahead 2-0. The Huskies would answer back quickly, as Jayden Duplantier (Texas) hit a solo shot to lead a four spot which would push them in front, 4-2. Eau Claire would punch back in the third, as Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) and Brady Reynolds (Stanford) mashed base hits to retake a lead for Eau Claire, 5-4. Duluth would not go away quietly, as a solo shot into the short porch by Cal Elvis (Kansas) tied the game at five. A four run sixth inning would seal the game for Eau Claire, as a Colton Wemhoff twon RBI double off the Toycen Ford sign capped off the four spot, sealing the 8-6 victory for the Express. This win pushes the Express only one game back from the division leading Huskies.

The Express recieved a plethora of strong pitching performances tonight. Logan Jones (Toledo) got the start for Eau Claire, pitching six full innings, allowing five runs on six hits, and striking out a whopping nine batters. Jones picked up the win (2-0) while Calen Higgins (Western Kentucky) grabbed the save (1), after pitching two full innings, allowing no runs on one hit, and striking out five batters.

The Express look to sweep Duluth and take a share of the division lead tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT back at your beloved Carson Park. Come on down to the ballpark to support the Express as they make their final playoff push, and see the Zooperstars!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.