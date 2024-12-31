Express Announce 2025 Schedule

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express announce their 2025 season schedule as they gear up for a fun-filled season at Carson Park!

Kicking off their 20th season in the Northwoods League, the Express face the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Monday, May 26th at 5:05 pm. The Express will end the regular season against the Waterloo Bucks on Saturday, August 9th at 6:35 pm.

The Express take on the Mankato Moondogs in a two game series at home on July 3rd and 4th and two games in Mankato on June 19th and 20th.

This season's schedule consists of four Thursday games, six Friday games, and five Saturday games. The Express will take on the Minot Hot Tots in the only scheduled home double header of the season on Wednesday, July 9th with games at 11:05 am and 6:35 pm. Game times for the Express will be at 6:35 pm Monday - Saturday and 2:05 pm on Sundays. The Express will play on the 4th of July once again this year taking on the Mankato Moondogs.

Follow the Express on social media to keep an eye out for the Express' promotional schedule release featuring giveaways, live music, and amazing entertainment acts!

Kwik Trip Memberships are currently available by calling our office at 715-839-7788. Secure your 2025 group outing before it's too late!

