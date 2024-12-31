Duluth Huskies Welcome Back Nolan

December 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies are thrilled to announce that Nolan has joined our team, full-time as the Head of Ticket Operations and Group Sales. Over the past three summers, first as an Intern and then as the Ticketing Manager, Nolan had the privilege of working alongside an incredible team and serving our amazing fans.

A message from Nolan: "I'm excited to build upon everything we've accomplished during those seasons and to continue contributing to the Huskies' success. I'd like to thank owner Michael Rosenzweig for this opportunity and Assistant GM Taylor Terfehr for her dedication and support over the years. I'm honored to take on this role and can't wait to get started!"

