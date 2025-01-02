Express Announce Logo Refresh

January 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







EAU CLAIRE, Wis - The Eau Claire Express announce a logo rebrand ahead of their 20th season in the Northwoods League.

The logo, designed by Tony Horning, features a modernized train along with a new color scheme: Tennessee Orange, AFA Blue, and Navy.

Here is what Owner and Managing Director Craig Toycen had to say about the logo rebrand, "We're excited to launch this new look for the 2025 season to help celebrate the 20th season of Eau Claire Express baseball. It modernizes our classic name with new color combinations that will look great at both Carson Park and out on the road throughout the Northwoods League."

Make sure to load up on Express apparel before the season starts! The Express Online Store features all the latest merch and apparel featuring the new design.

The Express open the season on May 26th at Carson Park to take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

