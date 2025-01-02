Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Announce 2025 Schedule

FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2025 schedule is here! The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will open their ninth season on the road on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26 at Warner Park, home of the Madison Mallards. The Dock Spiders will begin their home schedule on Tuesday, May 27 at 6:35 p.m. against the Mallards at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Fond du Lac will complete the regular season at home on Saturday, August 9 at 6:35 p.m. against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

A large portion of this year's Dock Spiders home slate consists of weekend dates (16 total) including four Friday nights, six Saturday nights, and six Sunday afternoon games. Game times for the Dock Spiders will be 1:05 p.m. on Sundays, except for June 29 (4:05 p.m.), 6:35 p.m. for Monday-Saturday games, except for May 28 (11:35 a.m.), May 31 (4:05 p.m.), and July 5 (4:05 p.m.), and a scheduled doubleheader on June 18.

Fond du Lac will host a day-night, split-admission doubleheader against the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Wednesday, June 18. The first game will start at 11:35 a.m., and the second game will start at 6:35 p.m. Additionally, the schedule features a home game on Father's Day, Sunday, June 15, beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Since the Dock Spiders first season in 2017, they have enjoyed an overall winning record of 282-262 for a .518 winning percentage. They won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of 43 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including five selections last season. OF Victor Scott and RHP Ryan Loutos each made their Major League debuts for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, joining C Nick Fortes as Major Leaguers with Fond du Lac ties. Former Dock Spiders INF/OF Chandler Simpson, INF Tim Elko, and INF Caleb Durbin are also primed to reach the majors in the coming season.

"Now that we've turned the calendar to 2025, baseball is just around the corner!" said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "We can't wait to share the ballpark with our fans once again. Our team is going to great lengths to enhance our fan experience, plus an increased focus on providing winning baseball to the Fond du Lac area."

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. The promotions and daily special schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

