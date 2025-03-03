Eau Claire Express to Unveil New WNB Financial Video Board

Eau Claire, WI - The Eau Claire Express are excited to announce the installation of a brand-new Daktronics 36' x 20' video board at the Carson Park Baseball Field, generously sponsored by WNB Financial. The new addition, which will be called the WNB Financial Video Board, is set to enhance the game-day experience for fans and create new opportunities for community events and sponsorships.

"We are ecstatic to bring this state-of-the-art video board with cutting-edge technology to our fans and the Eau Claire community," said Craig Toycen, owner of the Eau Claire Express. "The WNB Financial Video Board will not only improve the overall atmosphere during our games but also provide a versatile platform for various events throughout the year. We are grateful for the support of WNB Financial in making this possible and are excited to have them as the banking partner of the Eau Claire Express."

WNB Financial Community President Tom Seaholm shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are proud to support the Eau Claire Express and contribute to the excitement and enjoyment of the games. The WNB Financial Video Board represents our commitment to the local community and our dedication to enhancing the fan experience at Carson Park. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the Eau Claire Express, their fans and the overall Chippewa Valley."

Eric Wiltrout, WNB Financial's Chief Community Banking Officer stated, "On behalf of WNB Financial, we are thrilled to partner with the Eau Claire Express. The Express have a rich tradition in the Chippewa Valley, and we are looking forward to helping enhance the game day experience at Carson Park with the WNB Financial Video Bozard for years to come!"

The Eau Claire Express also announced that the WNB Financial Video board will include a brand-new static scoreboard with improved visibility for sunny games. Fans can look forward to the new addition being fully operational for this summer's games, providing a dynamic and engaging experience for all attendees.

For more information about the WNB Financial Video Board and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sammi Costello at sammi@eauclaireexpress.com or 715-839-7788.

