Rockers Partner with Integrity Decking to Hold 1K Beer Run/Walk Prior to June 1st Game

March 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers have partnered with Integrity Decking to hold the first-ever 1K Beer Run/Walk prior to the Rockers home game against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Sunday, June 1st. The event will take place along the warning track before the scheduled 1:05 game and will include three 12oz. beers or root beers, one for each lap around the track. Registration is open now and will end April 30th.

Gates will open early at 11am for packet pickup and the race will commence on the field at 12pm. The run/walk will begin in the left field access ramp and participants will circle the warning track, stopping by the Integrity Decking Terrace in right field to pick up a tap beer or root beer to enjoy during each lap around. The third pass by the Integrity Decking Terrace and beverage collection will conclude the race. After completing the three laps, participants receive a reserved box seat to enjoy the Rockers game.

Each Participant Beer Run/Walk Ticket Package Includes:

Beer Run or Root Beer Run T-Shirt (select option at registration) Cowbell Three (3) 12 oz. tap beers or root beers (1 per lap) Reserved box seat ticket to the Rockers v. Battle Creek Battle Jacks game at 1:05

Pricing & Registration:

Pricing through March 31: Adult 21 Plus-$30 | Under 21 or root beer drinkers-$25 Pricing through April 30: Adult 21 Plus-$35 | Under 21 or root beer drinkers-$30 Registration ends April 30. All participants that select the beer option must present a valid driver's license or government issued photo I.D. on the event date.

To register for the Integrity Decking Beer Run/Walk, visit greenbayrockers.com. This secures your race registration, a box seat ticket to the game, Beer Run/Walk t-shirt, cowbell, and three 12oz beers or root beers- Don't miss the chance to participate in this new event! All registrants will receive an email with final details closer to event day.

Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 1st. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

