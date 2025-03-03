Alumni of the Week: Rumsey & Culley

March 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Your MoonDogs Alumni of the Week, we have fielder Ty Rumsey and pitcher Nathan Culley.

Ty Rumsey is from the University of Evansville and has started in every game for the Aces. Over the weekend for the Aces, Rumsey was 5 for 15 and recorded 6 RBIs, 5 runs, and 1 triple! His batting average so far this season is .372 out of 11 games for the Aces.

Rumsey played for the MoonDogs in 2023 and 2024. In his time with the Dogs, he appeared in 76 games, 248 at-bats, 67 hits, 64 runs, 46 RBIs, and 7 home runs! His batting average between the two seasons was .270. In Rumsey's fielding, he had 76 games, 583 innings, 152 putouts, and only 5 errors!

Nathan Culley is from the local school, Minnesota State University Mankato. Culley is starting off his grad season right with the Mavericks, as he has two starts recorded, with both being wins! In his game vs Northern State, Culley had a career high of 11 strikeouts, pitched 5 innings, and walked only 1 player. He faced 17 batters and ended the game with a 0 ERA! In both starts for Culley this year, he has pitched 11 innings, 6 hits, no runs, and 20 strikeouts.

Culley played for the MoonDogs last season (2024) and appeared in 11 games, with 1 win, 1 loss, and 1 save. He pitched 16.2 innings, had 12 hits, 15 strikeouts, 70 batters faced, and an ending ERA of 3.24.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.