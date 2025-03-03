2025 Individual Game Tickets Available on April 12

March 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Individual game tickets for all 2025 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders home games will be available on Saturday, April 12 during an event at Herr-Baker Field on the campus of Marian University. The Box Office, the Team Store, and a Rummage Sale are scheduled to be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the event. Individual game tickets will also be available online at dockspiders.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 12.

This year's Rummage Sale will be held on the concourse near the Team Store located on the third base side of the ballpark. Rummage Sale and Team Store items will be priced to move and will include: game-worn jerseys, numerous t-shirts, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers items, and much more. Rummage Sale items will not be eligible for returns, exchanges, or any further discounts.

The Dock Spiders Team Store will also be open for business on Saturday, April 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Marian University baseball will also host a doubleheader beginning at 12:00 p.m.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 2025 schedule is highlighted by 15 giveaway items this season. With 36 home games, nearly half of the home slate features a giveaway item this season! The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and features three bobbleheads, a reversible bucket hat, a snapback hat, a card set, and a pint glass. The home slate also features Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, and gameday themes.

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

