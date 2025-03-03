Beetles Night Returns for 10th Year

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are thrilled to announce the 10th annual "Beetles Night" in Alexandria, MN, on Thursday, July 31, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. The game, set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch, will feature the Stingers playing as the Alexandria Beetles, wearing the original team uniforms to honor the Beetles' incredible legacy in the Northwoods League. This 10th annual event will see the Beetles face off against the Minot Hot Tots in this must-see matchup!

Get your tickets now before they sell out! This 10th annual fan-favorite event is expected to be a huge draw, and tickets are expected to go fast. To learn about available ticket packages, call the Stingers ticket office at 320-222-2010 or email info@willmarstingers.com. Don't miss your chance to be part of this special tradition!

Since the first Beetles Night in 2016, the Beetles are 7-2 at Knute Nelson Memorial Park, looking to continue that success this year.

This game is more than just a night of baseball- it's a chance to relive the historic legacy of the Alexandria Beetles. The Beetles played in Alexandria from 2001 to 2012, and over their final five seasons, the team posted a record of 183-162, including a playoff appearance in 2011. During their tenure, the Beetles produced MLB stars like Marcus Semien, Allen Craig, and Lucas Duda, who all went on to have outstanding careers in Major League Baseball. Celebrating the legacy of the team in Alexandria makes this 10th Beetles' Night a must-attend for fans of all ages.

Marc Jerzak and Ryan Voz, key figures from the original Beetles team, are proud to keep the tradition alive. Jerzak called it "a step back in time," and Voz highlighted how much fans in Alexandria appreciate the effort to bring this event back year after year.

The 10th annual Beetles Night will feature the Beetles taking on the Minot Hot Tots at 7:05 p.m. on July 31. With over 1,500 fans attending last year's game, it's clear that this tradition is one you won't want to miss.

The 2025 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

