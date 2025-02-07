Express Continue Partnership with River Bend Winery & Distillery

February 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - The Eau Claire Express are excited to continue their wine partnership with River Bend Winery & Distillery for the 2025 season. River Bend Winery & Distillery will be the official sponsor of Wine Wednesdays. Every Wednesday home game, 5/28, 6/11, 7/2, 7/9, and 7/30 will feature half-off wine pours until the 5th inning.

The Express will be featuring the following wines from River Bend Winery & Distillery:

Sunset - A sweet red bursting with fruity aroma and flavor

La Crescent - A Semi-sweet white with notes of grapefruit and citrus

Riesling - A semi-dry white with hints of lime and a smooth finish

River Bend Blend - A dry red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir saved in American Oak

River Bend Winery & Distillery is currently open every Wednesday from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Saturdays from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm. River Bend Winery & Distillery is located at 10439 33rd Ave in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

The Express open the season on May 26th at Carson Park to take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Call 715-839-7788 to secure your tickets today.

