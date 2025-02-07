Rockers Sign Three Players from the University of Hawaii

February 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - With just over three months until Opening Day of the 2025 Northwoods League season, the Rockers began announcing the players that will suit up for the team this summer. Today the team announced the addition of three players from the University of Hawaii who will all spend their first seasons at Capital Credit Union Park.

"We appreciate the continued relationship with head coach Rich Hill and the University of Hawaii baseball program," said General Manager John Fanta. "All three of these players will be tremendous additions to the fabric of this year's team."

Aidan Kuni - Infielder - 6'0"/190 - Junior

A native of Flower Mound, Texas, Kuni comes to Green Bay with plenty of pedigree. Prior to joining the University of Hawaii, he spent two seasons at McLennan Community College where he finished his junior college career with a .365 batting average, 15 home runs, 80 RBIs while totaling 99 career runs scored and drawing 141 free passes (92 BB and 49 HBP). As a sophomore, he was named a second-team All-NTJCAC selection after posting a .375 batting average with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs while adding eight doubles and scoring 68 runs. He finished the season with an on-base percentage of .624, drawing 62 walks while getting hit by 37 pitches to help McLennan to a Region V title and appearance in the JUCO World Series. Overall, he reached base safely in an incredible 55 of his 58 games played during the 2024 season. He is no stranger to summer ball as he competed in the West Coast League and appeared in 27 games for the Kelowna Falcons where he continued to get on base at a .430 clip last summer.

Xaige Lancaster - Infielder - 6'2"/175 - Redshirt Sophomore

A slick fielding infielder, Lancaster joins the Rockers after coming off a summer ball season playing for the Portland Pickles of the West Coast where he appeared in 37 games and swung the bat to the tune of a .252 batting average while carrying an on-base percentage of .399 through the summer. Before redshirting his sophomore season at Hawaii, Lancaster spent his freshman year at New Mexico State and appeared in 10 games with the Aggies. In his youth days, Lancaster spent time on the big stage when he appeared as an infielder at the Little League World Series in 2017. He is a native of Hilo, Hawaii.

Isaiah Magdaleno - RHP - 6'3"/215 - Sophomore

As a freshman at Hawaii a season ago, Magdaleno appeared in 12 games, four starts, for the Rainbow Warriors and tossed 23.2 innings with 28 strikeouts and just eight walks. Following the spring, he too competed in the West Coast League for the Ridgefield Raptors where he had a breakout performance. He appeared in eight games, making four starts, and posted a 4-0 record with a sparkling 1.10 ERA. In 32.2 innings, he struck out 28 batters while walking 15. He is a native of North Hills, California.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

