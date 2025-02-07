Pair of Louisville Cardinals Coming to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers ushered in the month of February with a pair of key signings to their ever-growing 2025 roster when team officials announced the additions of infielder Ethan Edinger and freshman hurler Aaron England from the University of Louisville.

Ethan Edinger is getting ready to embark on his first season as a Louisville Cardinal but he is a junior eligibility-wise after spending two prolific seasons at St. Charles Community College (Mo.). The Troy, Mo. native hit .376 with 14 home runs and drove in 50 runs over 52 games played last spring at St. Charles. The middle infielder also stole 26 bases and tied for the team-lead with 67 hits. Over his two-year community college career, Edinger was a .322 hitter with 22 home runs and 94 RBI's and stole 40 bases.

Southpaw Aaron England is in the midst of this rookie season at Louisville but begins his collegiate career on the heels of a highly successful high school career in Fairfield, Ohio. England was ranked as the third best left-handed pitcher coming out of the state of Ohio by Perfect Game and 11th best overall prospect. A first-team all-state selection in high school, England recorded 93 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched, good enough to earn conference pitcher of the year following his junior season.

Season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the Loggers 2025 season with information on both found at LaCrosseLoggers.com. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

