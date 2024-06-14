Battle Jacks Announce Seinfeld Night Offering Jerry Seinfeld Coaching Position
June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release
BATTLE CREEK, MI: The Battle Creek Battle Jacks are thrilled to announce "Seinfeld Night" on Thursday, July 11 at 6:35 pm, against the Kalamazoo Growlers, at MCCU Field. We are offering an official contract to comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld to join the coaching staff for this night, as well as throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Seinfeld, who recently delighted fans with his new film "Unfrosted", a comedic exploration of the origins of the Pop-Tart, is the perfect fit for this incredible game. As Battle Creek is not only the home of the Battle Jacks but also the birthplace of the Pop-Tart, it's a match made in comedy heaven.
A Night of Laughter, Specialty Themed Foods, Yadda, Yadda, Yadda
"Seinfeld Night" is guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening, celebrating the intersection of comedy and America's favorite pastime. Fans can expect a range of Seinfeld-themed activities, including:
- Anyone with the first name "Jerry" or last name "Seinfeld" will receive free entry to the game (must show valid government issued ID to redeem tickets)
- Seinfeld Trivia: Test your knowledge of the iconic TV show with chances to win prizes
- Pop-Tart Concessions and Giveaway: Special "This Pop-Tart is Making Me Thirsty" Ice Cream Sundae Bowl (Pop-Tart, ice cream, whipped cream with chocolate sauce) will be available for purchase, and the first 500 fans will receive free Pop-Tarts.
Jerry Seinfeld as Guest Coach
The highlight of the night will be Jerry Seinfeld stepping into the role of guest coach for the Battle Jacks. Known for his quick wit and unique comedic style, Seinfeld's presence is sure to bring a new level of fun and enthusiasm to the team and fans alike. "We are beyond excited to invite Jerry Seinfeld to be part of this special night," said Denny Smith, General Manager of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. "His recent film 'Unfrosted' has a special connection to our city, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate that than by having him join us for a night of baseball, laughs, and Pop-Tarts."
Ticket Information
To purchase tickets to the game, head to battlejacksbaseball.com, or call our Box Office at (269) 962-0735.
