A Lustrous Start for Tsengeg, Dock Spiders' Offense Explode in 12-3 Win

June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Jake Surane at bat

Green Bay, WI - Right-handed pitcher Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) shined in his first outing for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in 2024. The Dock Spiders exploded for 15 hits in a decisive 12-3 victory over the Green Bay Rockers on Thursday at Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay. With the win, the Dock Spiders improved their record to 6-11.

Green Bay struck first in the third inning when Lukas Torres (Wagner) hit a two-run home run to right field, putting the Rockers up 2-0.

In the fourth inning, the Dock Spiders took control. After the first two batters reached base, Parker Knoll (Lawrence) tied the game at 2-2 with a hard single off the right-field wall. Two batters later, Quinten Perilli (Elizabethtown) singled, giving the Dock Spiders a 3-2 lead. Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) then drew a walk, setting the stage for Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle) to hit a three-run home run to right field, his second of the season, extending the lead to 6-2.

The Dock Spiders added another run in the fifth inning with a double down the left-field line by Quinten Perilli, which scored Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) and made the score 7-2.

RHP Amar Tsengeg returned to the mound for the sixth inning but allowed a leadoff home run to Lane Allen (Blinn CC), reducing the Dock Spiders' lead to 7-3 and ending Tsengeg's outing. Tsengeg finished with 5.0 innings pitched, allowing 4 hits, 3 earned runs, and striking out five batters.

In the seventh inning, the Dock Spiders scored three more runs. A double from Tyler Neises drove in a run, and sacrifice flyouts from Quinten Perilli and Aiden Jolley added two more runs, increasing the lead to 10-3. In the bottom of the inning, RHP Zach Silfies (Elizabethtown) struck out the side after allowing a leadoff walk. The Dock Spiders' bullpen, featuring Silfies, Townsend Stevenson (Washington University in St. Louis), and Xerian Ximmies (Florida A&M), combined for 4.0 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just three hits and striking out 12 batters.

The Dock Spiders tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning to set the final score at 12-3.

The Dock Spiders will return home to Herr-Baker Field on Friday to face the Rockers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Friday is Princess Night at the ballpark, some of your favorite princess characters will be available for meet and greet opportunities with a special pre-game tea party! Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Destination Lake Winnebago Region.

