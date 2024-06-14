Pit Spitters Swept; Losers of Three Straight
June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters drop the series finale against the Kenosha Kingfish, 2-1. The Kingfish have beaten the Pit Spitters in all four matchups to begin the season.
In what was another slow night at the plate for the Pit Spitters, the offense began the top of the second by getting Cole Prout and Ethan Belk on second and third with one out. Michael Tchavdarov and Ethan Guerra struck out swinging to end the inning. The Kingfish continued their offensive prowess against the Pit Spitters in the bottom of the second inning with a leadoff walk from Justin Hausser. Will Plattner doubled to left field scoring Hausser to give the Kingfish a 1-0 lead. Over the next three innings the Pit Spitters were able to get runners into scoring position but their struggles in those types of scenarios continued. In the bottom of the eighth inning the Kingfish's offense woke up with an urge for a much-needed insurance run. Nick Giamarusti legged out an infield single to begin the inning. Dj Ghiorso singled to right field allowing Giamarusti to score to extend the Kingfish lead to 2-0. In the top of the ninth, Tchavdarov led off the inning with a triple down the right field line. During the next at-bat, Guerra singled to center scoring Tchavdarov to cut into the Kingfish lead 2-1. Alfredo Velazquez grounded into a fielder's choice to give the Pit Spitters their first out of the inning. Brett Denby then struck out to make it two outs. Aaron Piasecki grounded out to end the game. The Kingfish finished off their series sweep against the Pit Spitters, winning 2-1.
The Pit Spitters drop to 9-9 on the season, while the Kingfish improve to 10-8. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Aaron Forrest threw two innings, giving up one run on one hit and a walk while striking out three. Trent Reed threw three innings of scoreless ball, giving up a hit and a walk, while striking out three. Jake Brown threw two and a third innings of one run ball, giving up two walks and a hit, and striking out two. Mason Hill threw two thirds of an inning giving up one hit and striking out one.
The Pit Spitters will head to Kalamazoo tomorrow continuing their three cities, eight game, road trip. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.
