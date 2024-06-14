Stingers Drop Final Game of Homestand to Big Sticks, 5-2
June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - For the second time in as many series', the Willmar Stingers and Badlands Big Sticks played to a split, with Badlands taking Friday night's game 5-2.
Willmar struck first, on a leadoff triple from Andrew Sojka (CSUN) who was driven in by Sam Siegel (Augustana) to go up 1-0.
Then the Big Sticks got on the board in the 2nd on a Kaden Carpenter (Utah) home run and never looked back from there.
Badlands scored one in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to make it 5-1.
The Stingers got one back in the fifth on a Colton Griffin (Stephen F Austin) RBI groundout, but that's all they would get for the remainder of the game.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the game Will Henry (Augustana) and the rest of the bullpen kept the game within striking distance down the stretch, but Willmar was never able to get the big hit and start a comeback
The Stingers fall to 9-8 while Badlands gets back to .500 at 9-9 as both teams sit within 2 games of first place Bismarck in the Great Plains West.
Willmar travels to Bismarck tomorrow to take on the Larks in game one of a two game set.
First pitch in Bismarck is scheduled for 6:35 pm.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2024
- Rockers Outlast Dock Spiders in a Shootout - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockford Earns Fourth Straight Win Over Kokomo, 8-6 - Rockford Rivets
- Huskies Muster Just Four Hits, Fall in Series Finale to Wausau - Duluth Huskies
- Pit Spitters Swept; Losers of Three Straight - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Drop Final Game of Homestand to Big Sticks, 5-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Kingfish Hold off Late-Inning Rally by Pit Spitters - Kenosha Kingfish
- Flooding the Great Plains - Back-to-Back Sweeps for the Woodchucks - Wausau Woodchucks
- Honkers Win First Game of the Year at Mayo Field - Rochester Honkers
- Near Perfection Tonight in Mankato as the MoonDogs Shut Out Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Introducing the Northwoods' Newest Rivalry: The Battle of the Badlands - Minot Hot Tots
- Rockers Travel to Face the Dock Spiders with a Chance for Revenge - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Win 13th Straight Game at MCCU Field, Taking Game One of I-94 Rivalry - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Battle Jacks Announce Seinfeld Night Offering Jerry Seinfeld Coaching Position - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Green Bay Falls to Fond du Lac 12-3 - Green Bay Rockers
- A Lustrous Start for Tsengeg, Dock Spiders' Offense Explode in 12-3 Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Shut Down Leprechauns for 4-1 Home Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets Triumph over Kokomo Jackrabbits with a Thrilling 11-7 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Best Delivers Go-Ahead Hit as Madison Mallards Defeat Wisconsin Rapids Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Madison Breaks Tie Late to Down Wisconsin Rapids in the State Capital - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.