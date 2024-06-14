Stingers Drop Final Game of Homestand to Big Sticks, 5-2

June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WILLMAR, MN - For the second time in as many series', the Willmar Stingers and Badlands Big Sticks played to a split, with Badlands taking Friday night's game 5-2.

Willmar struck first, on a leadoff triple from Andrew Sojka (CSUN) who was driven in by Sam Siegel (Augustana) to go up 1-0.

Then the Big Sticks got on the board in the 2nd on a Kaden Carpenter (Utah) home run and never looked back from there.

Badlands scored one in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to make it 5-1.

The Stingers got one back in the fifth on a Colton Griffin (Stephen F Austin) RBI groundout, but that's all they would get for the remainder of the game.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the game Will Henry (Augustana) and the rest of the bullpen kept the game within striking distance down the stretch, but Willmar was never able to get the big hit and start a comeback

The Stingers fall to 9-8 while Badlands gets back to .500 at 9-9 as both teams sit within 2 games of first place Bismarck in the Great Plains West.

Willmar travels to Bismarck tomorrow to take on the Larks in game one of a two game set.

First pitch in Bismarck is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

