Madison Breaks Tie Late to Down Wisconsin Rapids in the State Capital

June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MADISON, Wis. - The Rafters struck first in the fifth matchup against Madison on the season.

Max McGwire singled home Owen Mcelfatrick with two outs in the first inning. It was the debut for Mcelfatrick in a Rafter uniform. The Tampa, FL native from Northwestern University scored twice and collected a base hit in his first at-bat with the club.

Wisconsin Rapids added another run in the third after a pitch hit Cashel Duggar.

The Mallards got on the board and evened the score at two apiece in the bottom of the third on a two-run double from their third baseman out of Tulane, Connor Rasmussen.

The Rafters reclaimed the lead in the fifth on a two-out RBI single from Duggar, which scored Jorge De Goti.

Madison responded with a two-spot in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single from Davis Hamilton and a sacrifice fly from Blake Guerin.

Trotter Boston knotted the contest up at four in the top of the sixth on an RBI single up the middle, with Mcelfatrick touching home plate for the second time.

The scoring ended in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Mallard center fielder Justin Best. The Florida State Seminole laced a ball into left-center field that scored Korbyn Dickerson and made it 5-4, the game's final score.

Zach Voss toed the rubber for Wisconsin Rapids for the third time this summer. In his second consecutive start against the Mallards, Voss worked three innings and surrendered two runs. The right-hander from McNeese State gave up three hits, walked one, and struck out six on 48 pitches.

Coley Kilpatrick opposed Voss for the Mallards. The right-hander made his second consecutive start against the Rafters after throwing at Witter Field over the weekend. Kilpatrick tossed four innings and allowed two runs on four hits. The North Carolina A&T product walked two and struck out two on 76 pitches.

Holden Harris picked up the win for Madison out of the bullpen. In his second win against Wisconsin Rapids this summer, the right-hander worked a 1-2-3 eighth frame.

Sidney Ferry got the loss for the Rafters. The Paw Paw, MI native gave up the game's winning run in the bottom of the eight. It's his second loss of the season, both coming late at the Duck Pond against the Mallards.

Andrew Ravelo snagged the save for Madison, working a scoreless ninth.

The Rafters head back to Warner Park tomorrow for another showdown with the Mallards. First pitch is slated for 6:35. The game can be heard on the radio home of Rafter Baseball, WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

