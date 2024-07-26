Witter Field Set to be the Place Where Community Comes Together to Celebrate Heroes

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wis. Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters organization loves baseball AND we love our community. Because of that, we strive to be "the place where community comes together." Coming in August, we have several promotions that will help us celebrate some of the heroes in this special community.

"The Rafters team is honored to be a part of this great community," said Ken Day, Rafters general manager. "We want to honor those heroes who go above and beyond to make our community so special."

There will be special promotions honoring healthcare workers, veterans and active duty military, police officers, teachers and coaches. The full list of promotions for August is included. Fans are encouraged to be a part of the celebration. Beginning July 25, share your favorite hero with us on social media #RaftersCommunityHeroes. Include a photo and a comment about why you consider this person a hero.

The first heroes recognized will be those working in healthcare. On Aug. 1, healthcare workers get into the Rafters game free by showing their badge. Fans will also be treated to a special healthcare worker Rosco bobble head.

"All of our heroes in healthcare work hard to keep our community healthy so we can enjoy a full life," said Joe Fonti, Rafters co-owner. "We are grateful for all they do, so we thought a night at the ballpark is one simple way we can say 'thank you!'"

Other special promotions include:

-Aug.2- Heroes in Youth Baseball- players, coaches and umpires with Wisconsin Rapids Youth Sports Association (WRYSA) get in free. Fireworks at the end of the game.

-Aug. 5- Military Monday honoring our retired and active duty military with free entrance into the game as well as a free hotdog. Special Military Jerseys will go up for auction.

-Aug. 6- National Night Out honoring our local law enforcement. Attend the National Night Out festivities in the parking lot prior to the game (3-6 p.m.) and receive free entrance into the game. Fans will also be treated to a special police officer Rosco bobble head.

-Aug. 7- Celebrating our heroes in education, teachers get into the game free by showing their badge. We will honor the Skyward Unsung Hero of the Year, Jeanine Kleman (Lincoln High School art teacher). Fans will be treated to a special art teacher Rosco bobble head.

There will be a random prize drawing at each Heroes Game to honor one of our heroes in attendance. The heroes each night will be invited to enter their name into the drawing as they enter the game. More details available at the fan services table.

Make plans now to join the Rafters in August for the many exciting games where we bring the community together and celebrate our community heroes! Tickets are available for purchase online and at the gate.

