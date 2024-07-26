Rox Extend Win Streak to Ten, Sweep Minot with 6-2 Victory
July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (35-21) defeated the Minot Hot Tots (19-37) by a 6-2 score on Friday, July 26th. The Rox have won 10 consecutive games, including eight in a row at home, and remain atop the second-half Great Plains West standings with a 17-6 second-half record.
Entering the night with the lowest earned run average in the Northwoods League, the Rox pitching staff shined again on Friday. Starting pitcher Hunter Day (Missouri State University) turned in his second consecutive quality start, working six innings with two runs allowed and a season-high five strikeouts to earn the win. Kevin Figueredo (Ave Maria University) followed with four strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless innings before Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) recorded the final two outs.
From the fourth inning on, the Rox scored six unanswered runs, beginning with a Brody Williams (Kent State University) two-run single. St. Cloud would take the lead for good in the fifth, as Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) lofted a two-run home run for his second hit of the night, breaking the Rox single-season team record for long balls at 53. Higdon now has eight home runs and leads the team with 40 runs batted in this season. The final two Rox runs came home in the seventh and eighth innings, as Will Henson (Virginia Commonwealth University) took a hit by pitch and Braden Calise (University of Central Florida) singled to make it 6-2.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Hunter Day!
The Rox will continue their four-game homestand with a two-game series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats, which begins at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. The series opener, presented by Rengel Printing Company, will feature Art in the Park with the first 250 kids 10 and under receiving a coloring book and having the chance to color with the Rox from 5:05 to 5:30. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!
The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
