K-Zoo Explodes with Seven Runs in First Three Innings to Take Down Pit Spitters

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - Out of the All-Star Break, the Kalamazoo Growlers (30-26, 12-9) did not miss a beat taking down the Traverse City Pit Spitters (30-27, 13-9) 9-3 on Thursday night.

Just like going into the break, the Growlers' patience at the plate was key in Thursday night's rivalry game. After walking 12 times on Sunday against Battle Creek, K-Zoo walked a season-high 13 times in the series opener.

After a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases, Eric Becker walked in the day's first run. Pit Sputters starter Jake Brown followed up the run by striking out the next pair. With the bases loaded, Savi Delgado delivered a two-run single into center field giving the Growlers a 3-0 advantage.

K-Zoo would take advantage of the free passes again in the second adding on a run behind three walks and an RBI hit by pitch by Trey Wells. In the third, already into the Traverse City bullpen, K-Zoo extended its lead with some two-out offense. Myles Beale led off the scoring with his first home run of the season, skying a ball over the right field wall before Blake Grimmer and Eric Becker each brought home a run on an RBI single.

The Growlers' offense would slow the next three frames but starter Andrew Jergins kept the Pit Spitters hitless through his five innings. Walking six and giving up one earned run, Jergins secured the win in just his second start of the season.

After another unearned run on a walk, passed ball, and two groundouts in the sixth, K-Zoo brought a no-hitter into the seventh for the second time in three games.

A sac fly and RBI single by Savi Delgado in the seventh brought the Growlers back up 9-3 before the no-hitter was broken in the bottom of the frame. A two-out single by JT Sokolove would be the only hit of the night for the Pit Spitters as Growlers reliever Nolan Milliman shut the door, putting together two scoreless innings.

Kalamazoo is back at Turtle Creek Stadium Friday in the series finale against the Pit Spitters. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as two all-stars Ryan Kraft and Jayden Dentler toe the rubber.

