Kenosha Falls to Battle Creek in 11-6 Loss

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI -The Kenosha Kingfish dropped their first game back from the All-Star break 11-6 despite scoring 5 runs in their first three innings.

Hunter Daymond and Gavin Taylor both had multi-hit days will all but two Kingfish starters recording a hit. Starting pitcher Eric Orloff had another tough road outing alling 6 earned through five innings of work.

The 7th was the break-away inning for the Battle Jacks scoring 5 runs in the inning and taking the score from a one run game to a commanding 11-5 lead.

Kenosha would add one in the 8th but the Battle Jack offense was too much to be caught. These teams will play again tomorrow at 5:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.