Kenosha Falls to Battle Creek in 11-6 Loss
July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
BATTLE CREEK, MI -The Kenosha Kingfish dropped their first game back from the All-Star break 11-6 despite scoring 5 runs in their first three innings.
Hunter Daymond and Gavin Taylor both had multi-hit days will all but two Kingfish starters recording a hit. Starting pitcher Eric Orloff had another tough road outing alling 6 earned through five innings of work.
The 7th was the break-away inning for the Battle Jacks scoring 5 runs in the inning and taking the score from a one run game to a commanding 11-5 lead.
Kenosha would add one in the 8th but the Battle Jack offense was too much to be caught. These teams will play again tomorrow at 5:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
