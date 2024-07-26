Honkers Loose Both Games of Doubleheader, Fall Below .500 in Second Half

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Honkers fell in both games of today's doubleheader.

Game One was a pitcher's duel where Dylan Tostrup went seven innings, giving up just two runs and striking out six. He had all of his pitches working in his final start with the Honkers.

However, the offense did not follow suit and were shut out as the Honkers lost 2-0.

Game Two was back-and-forth with Waterloo taking an early 4-0 lead. The Honkers battled back, scoring two in the fourth.

In the sixth, Blaine French lined a ball to center and it got past Lucas Moore, allowing two runs to come across.

But Waterloo tied it in the seventh thanks to a Solen Munson leadoff homer and in the eighth, Luke Finn hit a two-RBI double. They lost 8-6.

The Honkers are now 10-11 in the second half and sit two games outside of first place.

