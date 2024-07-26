Dock Spiders Take Game One Against La Crosse, 9-6

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Aiden Jolley at bat

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Aiden Jolley at bat(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

LA CROSSE, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders took game one against the La Crosse Loggers on Thursday night at Copeland Park, winning 9-6. With the victory, the Dock Spiders improved to 20-34 overall and 7-14 in the second half.

The Dock Spiders started the scoring in the first inning after loading the bases with two outs. A home run by Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) emptied the bases, marking the second grand slam of the season for the Dock Spiders and making the score 4-0.

In the second inning, La Crosse got on the scoreboard with a solo home run from Ryan Kucherak (LSU) to center field, making the score 4-1.

In the next three innings, the Dock Spiders added four runs to extend their lead. A groundout by Caden Shapiro (Princeton) in the third inning brought in a run, making the score 5-1. In the fourth inning, a two-run single by Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle) increased the lead to 7-1. A ground ball double play scored another run in the fifth inning, making the score 8-1.

In the sixth inning, La Crosse fought back, scoring four runs in an inning that included three singles, a double, and nine batters coming to the plate. The scoring was highlighted by three RBI singles from Ryan Kucherak, Copper Brass (New Mexico), and Kanon Sundgren (Weatherford College), making the score 8-5.

The Dock Spiders got a run back in the seventh inning with a single from Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater) that scored Preston Knott (Northwestern) with two outs, making the score 9-5.

In the eighth inning, a single from RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt) made the score 9-6 and brought the tying run to bat in Case Sanderson (Nebraska). However, RHP Colton Angell (Southeastern CC) struck out Sanderson, ending the inning and the Loggers' threat.

In the ninth inning, Angell retired La Crosse in order, securing the Dock Spiders' 9-6 victory.

The Dock Spiders finish up their series on Friday with La Crosse, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.