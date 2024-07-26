Titletown Thriller - Chucks Fall in Extras

The Chucks and Rockers played game two of their stretch of four straight today in Green Bay, with the Chucks falling 6-7.

The Chucks opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning, as Vance Sheahan (Carolina Upstate) and Edian Espinal (UCF) both singled. Max Galvin (U of Miami) walked to load the bases. Colin Bruggemann (Ok St.) reached on a fielder's choice which scored one. He then created a run down that crossed another and the Chucks led 2-0.

Caleb White made his second start in Green Bay and seventh overall. He was scoreless through the first two and had two strikeouts and two walks. His offense added another run in the 3rd as Colin Bruggemann hit his fifth home run of the year. He hit four a season ago in 36 games and has only played 14 in 2024.

In the 4th the Rockers were able to score two runs on Caleb White. The Chucks answered right back and scored one of their own as Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) hit a sacrifice fly to score Espinal and make it a 4-2 ball game.

The Rockers tied the ball game which brought in Seth Clausen (U of Minnesota). He just rejoined the team after playing the entire first half. He finds the final out and the game was tied 4-4 after five.

In the 6th, Hayden Christiansen (Xavier U) hit his first HR of the season that put the Chucks back on top. It was a long solo shot to left field that put the Chucks on top 5-4.

In the 7th the Chucks scored another on a wild pitch as Espinal came home to make it 6-4. Eli Frank (UW Whitewater) came in for his first outing of the season. He gave up a two-run homerun and the game was once again tied.

Bryce Carter (Eastern Fl. St. College) came in to pitch the 7th and would keep the Rockers scoreless through the 9th. The Chucks would see extras for the third time this year. They went scoreless in the 10th and gave up their second walk off of the year on a sacrifice fly.

The Chucks are back in Green Bay tomorrow before heading home on Sunday. It is Scooby Doo day and the kids run the bases following the contest! First pitch at 1:05 PM.

