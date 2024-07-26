MoonDogs Stung, Split Series with Stingers
July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The MoonDogs will split the series with the Stingers, losing 20-2.
Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette College) started on the bump for the MoonDogs. Skapinetz would record 2.2 innings pitched, 62 pitches, and 1 strikeout.
The MoonDogs would start barking right away in the top of the first. Zach Stroh (Minnesota State University- Mankato) would hit a home run over the Stinger left fielder!
Defensively the MoonDogs would have a big double play going (4-6-3) Matthew Fleischhacker (Minnesota State University-Mankato), Cooper Neville (Grand Canyon University), and Gabe Miranda (Texas Christian University). This would help the MoonDogs keep the Stingers scoreless in the bottom of the first.
Aiden McGee (Minnesota State University-Mankato) would be the first relief arm for the MoonDogs. McGee would record 3 innings pitched, 69 pitches, and 2 strikeouts.
The MoonDogs would keep the Stingers scoreless until they stung in the bottom of the third, scoring 9 runs. The Stingers would not stop there as they would keep the MoonDogs scoreless until the seventh inning, and tally on runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh.
Julien Hachem (North Dakota State University) would take over for McGee. J. Hachem would record 0.1 innings pitched and 25 pitches.
In the seventh, Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) would hit a single to bring in Marcus Galvan (Grand Canyon University).
Elias Hachem (University of Evansville) would take over for his brother on the mound tonight and finish out the game for the MoonDogs. E. Hachem would record 2 innings pitched, 35 pitches, and 2 strikeouts.
The MoonDogs gave a fight until the end as they would leave two runners on base in their final 3 outs. Fleischhacker was one of those runners as he hustled out to first base and beat the throw.
The MoonDogs will fall to the Stingers, 20-2. They will be back in action tomorrow as they will take on Clark and his larks in Bismarck, North Dakota.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2024
- Fisher Homers Twice in Madison Mallards' Win Over Rockford Rivets - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Avoid the Upset as Duluth Moves into the Top Spot of the Great Plains East Division - Duluth Huskies
- Stingers Use Offensive Explosion to Earn Split with MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Loggers Fall to Fond du Lac 13-7 - La Crosse Loggers
- Titletown Thriller - Chucks Fall in Extras - Wausau Woodchucks
- MoonDogs Stung, Split Series with Stingers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Express Complete the Sweep Behind Offensive Explosion - Eau Claire Express
- Growlers Sweep Spitters in Front of Packed House - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Michael Gray, Isaiah Terrell Dominate Rafters in 1-0 Chinooks' Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Place Your Bid for the 2024 Stinger Jersey Auction Presented by Thrivent - Willmar Stingers
- Witter Field Set to be the Place Where Community Comes Together to Celebrate Heroes - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- K-Zoo Explodes with Seven Runs in First Three Innings to Take Down Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockford Rivets Capture 3-1 Win on the Road against Madison Mallards - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Look to Even Series with the Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Kenosha Falls to Battle Creek in 11-6 Loss - Kenosha Kingfish
- Kibler 'Stands on Business' in Mankato - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Take Game One Against La Crosse, 9-6 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Honkers Loose Both Games of Doubleheader, Fall Below .500 in Second Half - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Steal Christmas in July from Host Chinooks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Vierling Homers in Madison Mallards' Loss to Rockford Rivets - Madison Mallards
- Rox Bash Five Homers, Including Historic Hauge Blast, in Ninth Straight Win - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.