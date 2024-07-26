MoonDogs Stung, Split Series with Stingers

The MoonDogs will split the series with the Stingers, losing 20-2.

Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette College) started on the bump for the MoonDogs. Skapinetz would record 2.2 innings pitched, 62 pitches, and 1 strikeout.

The MoonDogs would start barking right away in the top of the first. Zach Stroh (Minnesota State University- Mankato) would hit a home run over the Stinger left fielder!

Defensively the MoonDogs would have a big double play going (4-6-3) Matthew Fleischhacker (Minnesota State University-Mankato), Cooper Neville (Grand Canyon University), and Gabe Miranda (Texas Christian University). This would help the MoonDogs keep the Stingers scoreless in the bottom of the first.

Aiden McGee (Minnesota State University-Mankato) would be the first relief arm for the MoonDogs. McGee would record 3 innings pitched, 69 pitches, and 2 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs would keep the Stingers scoreless until they stung in the bottom of the third, scoring 9 runs. The Stingers would not stop there as they would keep the MoonDogs scoreless until the seventh inning, and tally on runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh.

Julien Hachem (North Dakota State University) would take over for McGee. J. Hachem would record 0.1 innings pitched and 25 pitches.

In the seventh, Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) would hit a single to bring in Marcus Galvan (Grand Canyon University).

Elias Hachem (University of Evansville) would take over for his brother on the mound tonight and finish out the game for the MoonDogs. E. Hachem would record 2 innings pitched, 35 pitches, and 2 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs gave a fight until the end as they would leave two runners on base in their final 3 outs. Fleischhacker was one of those runners as he hustled out to first base and beat the throw.

The MoonDogs will fall to the Stingers, 20-2. They will be back in action tomorrow as they will take on Clark and his larks in Bismarck, North Dakota.

