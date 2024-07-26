Rockers Look to Even Series with the Woodchucks

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers hit the field as the Supper Clubbers

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers hit the field as the Supper Clubbers(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (10-9) welcome the Wausau Woodchucks (16-4) to Capital Credit Union Park at 6:35 p.m. tonight for the second of four straight games between the two teams. Wausau took game one of the series last night 9-4, so Green Bay will attempt to rebound tonight. The Rockers and Woodchucks also go head-to-head in Green Bay tomorrow at 3:05 p.m.

The clear-cut star for the Rockers last night was Jake Bold (Princeton), who had a pair of home runs to bring his total up to nine on the season. The DH not only leads Green Bay in long-balls, but is tied for the lead in the Great Lakes Division.

Bold shares that spot atop the home-run rankings with Wausau's Max Galvin (Miami), who also launched one over the fence last night. The outfielder is also top-five in the division in average and RBI.

The Rockers attempt to slow down Galvin and the Woodchucks this evening, and are calling on Lleyton Grubich (Campbell) to do so on the mound. The lefty is set to make his ninth start of the season - which is the most of any Green Bay pitcher. Grubich's last outing came against the Woodchucks on July 14. In that one, the freshman threw 100 pitches over 6.2 innings, and only gave up four hits along the way.

As for the Woodchucks, they're rolling with Caleb White (Georgia State), who has five starts under his belt this summer. The Texas native has 32 strikeouts across 27 innings of work and a 5.60 ERA.

Tonight's game is going to be a busy night at the park, as it's the final Fish Fry Friday of the season. The Rockers will take on their Supper Clubbers alias this evening, and the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off.

Additionally, we'll have supper club food behind home plate - including old fashioneds, of course - and post-game fireworks. To round out the festivities, Conscious Pilot will be performing live music on the Security-Luebke Roofing Stage from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. through the end of the third inning.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.