Express Complete the Sweep Behind Offensive Explosion

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - In the second game of a two-game series, the Eau Claire Express blew out the Thunder Bay Border Cats by a final score of 16-6.

The Express offense was alive and well from the jump of this one, as the Trains' hitters were able to manufacture 13 runs in the first five innings to push Eau Claire in front, and they would never look back. After falling behind 2-0 early, the Express quickly answered, when Ethan Farris (Texas State) scored Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) on an RBI single. They would follow the first with a two run second, in which Colton Wemhoff (Kansas) lead the inning off with a solo shot over the short porch. That would be followed by a RBI groundout from Dylan Knowles (Cal Poly), pushing the Express in front 3-2. In the bottom of the third, the Trains pushed across another pair of runs, off an error from the Thunder Bay second basemen, and a Brady Blake (Kansas) RBI single into center field.

The Express offense was just getting started, as they added yet another three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) sent the innings first run home on an RBI single. Newcomer Thomas Otto (UW- Milwaukee) would then send a ball into the left-center field gap for a two RBI double to extend the Eau Claire lead to 8-2. Thunder Bay was able to cut down the lead to four, as Jackson Cooke (Tennesse- Martin) hit a two-run home run off Express starter Logan Jones (Toledo). That would not matter, as Ethan Farris (Texas State) quickly answered for Eau Claire with a line drive that would just scrape over the left field wall for a grand slam as part of a five run fifth inning. Farris (Texas State) sent two more runs home on an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, to tie the single game record for most RBI in a single game (7). The Express offense would go quiet from there but it would not matter, as the offensive explosion sealed tonights win.

Logan Jones (Toledo) got the start for the Express, as he went 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out four, and recieving the win. Mason Lemons (Arkansas State) took the loss for the Border Cats, after he threw 3.2 innings, allow eight runs on 10 hits, and striking out a pair of batters.

The Express continue the homestand tomorrow night, opening up a new series against the visiting Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT back at Carson Park.

