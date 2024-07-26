Growlers Sweep Spitters in Front of Packed House

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 8-0, in front of 4,594 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Growlers offense jumped out in front in the top of the first inning with a single to right field hit by Gabe Springer. Eric Decker drove in Springer on a double down the left field line giving the Growlers an immediate 1-0 lead. Travis Illitch singled, followed with a walk from Springer and Becker to load the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Growlers All-Star Brock Leitgeb, hit a single scoring Illitch and Springer to extend the Growlers lead to 3-0. Xavier Delgado hit a single to right field driving in Becker to push the Growlers lead to 4-0. The top of the seventh inning continued the Growlers offensive onslaught as Becker and Leitgeb hit back-to-back singles. Delgado and Antonio Perrotta his back-to-back singles scoring Becker and Leitgeb to bring the Growlers lead to 6-0. Myles Beale drew a walk to load the bases, setting up Illitch who grounded into a fielder's choice to score Delgado to make it 7-0 Growlers. Brodey Acres capped off the inning with a single to right field scoring Perrotta to give the game its final score of 8-0.

The Pit Spitters drop to 13-10 in the second half and to 30-28 overall, while the Growlers improve to 13-9 in the second half and to 31-26 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jayden Dentler threw five innings giving up four runs on six hits, three walks, while striking out three. Trent Reed threw two innings giving up four runs on six hits, a walk, and struckout two. Dominic Mauro threw a scoreless inning of relief striking out two batters. Caleb Reed threw a scoreless inning of relief striking out one.

The Pit Spitters stay in Traverse City for the second half of the four-game road trip as the Battle Creek Battle Jacks come to town for the second time this season tomorrow night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

