Stingers Use Offensive Explosion to Earn Split with MoonDogs
July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - After dropping one a night ago, the Stingers bounced back on Friday night beating the Mankato MoonDogs 20-2.
The MoonDogs were on the board right away thanks to a leadoff home run to go up 1-0.
With the score still at 1-0 in the third, Willmar exploded offensively for nine runs on eight hits.
Then again in the 6th, the Stingers erupted for a nine spot again, and when all was set and done they had the victory.
The offense was led by Jack Spanier (Minnesota) who had four hits and five RBIs to go along with some nifty plays at shortstop.
Spanier was supported by Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) who had two hits and five RBIs as well.
Ryan Wentz (CSUN) got the start and after the home run settled in, going six innings, giving up just the one run and striking out six.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Avery Liestman (University of Jamestown) was also dominant in his relief outing.
Willmar travels to Dickinson on Saturday to take on the Badlands Big Sticks.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2024
- Fisher Homers Twice in Madison Mallards' Win Over Rockford Rivets - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Avoid the Upset as Duluth Moves into the Top Spot of the Great Plains East Division - Duluth Huskies
- Stingers Use Offensive Explosion to Earn Split with MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Loggers Fall to Fond du Lac 13-7 - La Crosse Loggers
- Titletown Thriller - Chucks Fall in Extras - Wausau Woodchucks
- MoonDogs Stung, Split Series with Stingers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Express Complete the Sweep Behind Offensive Explosion - Eau Claire Express
- Growlers Sweep Spitters in Front of Packed House - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Michael Gray, Isaiah Terrell Dominate Rafters in 1-0 Chinooks' Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Place Your Bid for the 2024 Stinger Jersey Auction Presented by Thrivent - Willmar Stingers
- Witter Field Set to be the Place Where Community Comes Together to Celebrate Heroes - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- K-Zoo Explodes with Seven Runs in First Three Innings to Take Down Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockford Rivets Capture 3-1 Win on the Road against Madison Mallards - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Look to Even Series with the Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Kenosha Falls to Battle Creek in 11-6 Loss - Kenosha Kingfish
- Kibler 'Stands on Business' in Mankato - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Take Game One Against La Crosse, 9-6 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Honkers Loose Both Games of Doubleheader, Fall Below .500 in Second Half - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Steal Christmas in July from Host Chinooks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Vierling Homers in Madison Mallards' Loss to Rockford Rivets - Madison Mallards
- Rox Bash Five Homers, Including Historic Hauge Blast, in Ninth Straight Win - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.