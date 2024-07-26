Stingers Use Offensive Explosion to Earn Split with MoonDogs

WILLMAR, MN - After dropping one a night ago, the Stingers bounced back on Friday night beating the Mankato MoonDogs 20-2.

The MoonDogs were on the board right away thanks to a leadoff home run to go up 1-0.

With the score still at 1-0 in the third, Willmar exploded offensively for nine runs on eight hits.

Then again in the 6th, the Stingers erupted for a nine spot again, and when all was set and done they had the victory.

The offense was led by Jack Spanier (Minnesota) who had four hits and five RBIs to go along with some nifty plays at shortstop.

Spanier was supported by Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) who had two hits and five RBIs as well.

Ryan Wentz (CSUN) got the start and after the home run settled in, going six innings, giving up just the one run and striking out six.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Avery Liestman (University of Jamestown) was also dominant in his relief outing.

Willmar travels to Dickinson on Saturday to take on the Badlands Big Sticks.

