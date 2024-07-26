Rockford Rivets Capture 3-1 Win on the Road against Madison Mallards

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against the Madison Mallards in a tightly contested away game. The Rivets' success was anchored by a strong pitching performance from Zach Longshore, Carter Daniels, and Evan Jones.

Longshore pitched a solid start, allowing only one hit and striking out several Mallards. Carter Daniels and Evan Jones then came in as relievers, with Daniels contributing 11 effective pitches and Jones closing the game with a flawless inning. Offensively, T.J. Williams provided a spark with a key single and stolen base, while Maddox Mihalakis and Bobby Atkinson played crucial roles, with Mihalakis driving in a run and Atkinson adding a walk. The Rivets' defense was sharp throughout, helping to secure their well-deserved victory.

