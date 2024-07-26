Fisher Homers Twice in Madison Mallards' Win Over Rockford Rivets
July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison WI - Cal Fisher (Florida State) belted two home runs as the Madison Mallards (39-17) bounced back to defeat the Rockford Rivets (40-18) 7-3 on Friday night at Warner Park. The Mallards picked up their 39th win of the season, matching their win total from 2023.
After scoring just one run in Thursday night's loss to Rockford, the Mallards offense exploded in the bottom of the first inning. Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) blasted a three-run home run the opposite way to turn an early 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead. It was the fifth home run of the season, and it was followed by Fisher's first home run of the night, capping off a five-run first inning for Madison.
The bullpen took over for the Mallards after Rockford tallied a pair of runs in the second inning to cut the lead to 5-3, and they shut down the Rivets the rest of the way. The bullpen logged 7.1 innings of scoreless work on the mound. The Mallards added on to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Fisher blasted his second home run of the game to left field, and they cruised the rest of the way.
Addison Southwick (Augustana College) picked up the win in relief for the Mallards, his second of the season. Luke Olson (Angelo State) was charged with the loss for the Rivets. Jase Schueller (Vanguard) picked up a three-inning save, his fourth save of the season.
With the win, the Mallards improve to 15-7 in the second half of the season and remain in second place in the Great Lakes West division. The Rivets fall to 14-8 in the second half, but remain in first place in the Great Lakes East division.
The Mallards will wrap up the seven-game home stand on Saturday night at Warner Park, as they host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wurst night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
