Rox Bash Five Homers, Including Historic Hauge Blast, in Ninth Straight Win

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (34-21) slugged their way to a 16-3 defeat of the Minot Hot Tots (19-36) on Thursday, July 25th. The Rox have won nine consecutive games, including seven in a row at home, and remain atop the second-half Great Plains West standings with a 16-6 second-half record.

The Rox offense sprinted out of the gate with a five-run first inning, chasing the Minot starting pitcher after just five hitters came to the plate. Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) took a bases-loaded walk, setting up a Camden Kaufman (New Mexico State University) grand slam, the second Rox grand slam of the year. Kaufman's first Rock Pile home run of the season put St. Cloud ahead 5-0 early. Two innings later, a two-run blast from Hauge left the building to make it 7-0. Hauge's 11th long ball of the year made him the Rox single-season record-holder for home runs. He would bring his nightly RBI total to four with a double in the fourth inning.

St. Cloud kept the power surge on with two more home runs to lead off the fifth inning. Kaden Amundson (Arkansas State University) and Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) each clubbed their first home runs of the season, going back-to-back to make it 10-0. The lead would stretch to 12 with a two-run single by Will Henson (Virginia Commonwealth University) later in the frame. Every Rox starter finished the night with a run scored, as Braden Calise (University of Central Florida) launched a grand slam in his Rox debut game in the eighth inning. His moonshot allowed the Rox to tie their single-game home run record with five and their single-season home run record at 52.

On the mound, the Rox held Minot scoreless in eight of the game's nine innings, including each of the first six. Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego) improved his record to 5-0 with five scoreless innings that featured five strikeouts. Kasey Crawford (University of Kansas) followed him with a scoreless sixth innings before Sam Reed (University of Illinois) collected a three-inning save.

The Rox will finish their two-game series and season series against Minot on Friday, July 26th. Friday's 7:05 p.m. game, presented by Opatz Metals & Rolloffs, will conclude with Friday Night Fireworks. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

