Kibler 'Stands on Business' in Mankato

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mankato, MN - The All-Star game brought a break before the final stretch of the Northwoods League season for the Lakeshore Chinooks, except for Catcher Dominic (Dom) Kibler. A player who started the season on a temporary contract, 51 games later, Kibler is still playing for the Chinooks and earned himself a spot in the All-Star game as the lone representative of the ball club.

Being in Mequon the entirety of the season has meant a ton to Kibler. Sharing time with the guys and returning home after being away at Kent State while representing the hometown club has been the most impactful for him, on top of development.

"I came here to continue to grow as a baseball player and person."

Dominic has done just that, in his first season at Kent State, he slashed .233 BA/.374 OBP including 20 walks. With Lakeshore, he has upped those stats slashing .284 BA/.494 OBP and sits towards the top of the NWL with 36 walks.

The on-base percentage of nearly .500 has shown Kibler's ability to be dependent to get on base always having a team-first mindset.

"Anytime that I am kinda struggling to put the bat on the ball, I still try to help the team win. I try to get hit by a pitch, walk, just find a way to get on and help the team win."

For Kibler who reaches base almost every other time he's at the plate, he possesses a celebration that uses the sign in American Sign Language for standing, depicting him 'standing on business.' It's a representation of the fire that Kibler plays with, a big mindset that doesn't let his size dictate who he is. His short frame at 5-8 175 may be looked down upon, but throughout the season he's always been someone to stand up for his teammates and himself. Showing up day in and day out to compete and help the team win.

"I have always been the smallest guy on every team I have ever played on. It's created a chip on my shoulder that has led me to where I am. Just always trying to compete no matter the size of the opponent. It's just an idea of going into every day with a mindset of I am going to compete no matter what."

The fire that Dom plays with everyday has gotten him far especially in his career with the Chinooks. He got to represent the team while playing three innings in a 9-2 win over the Great Plains at the All-Star Game Tuesday. The honor of being selected and playing as an All-Star wasn't overlooked or taken for granted by Kibler, but as a team first guy he spoke for his teammates saying others should have been joining him in Mankato.

With a nearly .500 on base percentage, the offense is a highlight and focus point for Kibler's play, but defensively he brings a lot to the table as well. It's an area he feels that he has grown the most. While being recruited, defense wasn't his strong suit, but during his time with the Chinooks, Kibler has proven that defense isn't an area that weakens his all-around game. He owns a .992 fielding percentage while playing both catcher and outfield for Lakeshore.

A leader behind the plate, catching is Dom's strongest position and where his presence is felt the most. His voice and athletic ability make him a force to be reckoned with for opposing baserunners. A small frame allows him to move quickly laterally and stay athletic at all times compared to larger catchers which Kibler feels is an advantage and something he has grown to appreciate.

Being the lone All-Star representative for Lakeshore, Kibler is thankful for the recognition of his strong work ethic, performance, and leadership. It's a testament to who he is and what he represents as a player.

"I can't say enough, it's an awesome opportunity to represent Lakeshore and how good this ball club is. I am not the only one on the team who provides wins, but I feel at the end of the day it's just awesome to be the representative of Lakeshore."

Getting a three-day break for the All-Star game is enticing especially after the heart of the season that has already been completed, but there is nothing more rewarding than getting the opportunity to continue to play baseball at the highest level in the Northwoods League.

Kibler was beyond thankful for the opportunity and continually spoke to that when interviewed before the All-Star game. He preformed well, playing three innings and holding strong behind the plate. The fire continued to burn, and business was stood on.

A trip out to Mankato was well spent and Kibler got some relief Thursday only pinch-running in game one versus Wisconsin Rapids and then getting an inning behind the plate while resting game two.

The All-Star game appearance was all-around well deserved for Kibler and capped off a strong stretch from the start of his freshman year at Kent State through the Northwoods League summer league in Mequon.

It was a 'business trip' for Kibler, but one that meant much more than just playing baseball.

Article written by Sam Marchant.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.