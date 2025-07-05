Growlers Stifle Late Rally, Win 16-13

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (20-20; 2-2) took down the Kenosha Kingfish (16-25; 2-4) in a Saturday night barnburner.

The Growlers started the scoring immediately, scoring two off Kingfish starter Ben McDougal in the first. Kenosha wouldn't answer until the bottom of the second, when six consecutive Kingfish would reach, capped off by a Robert Newland two-RBI double, giving Kenosha a 3-2 lead. It wouldn't last long, as Kalamazoo would score five in the top of the third, all of the new arm Matthew Woodward, with Cole Garner ending the inning with a bases-clearing, bases-loaded double, before getting thrown out at third. Kalamazoo's 7-3 lead would shrink to 7-5 following the bottom half of the inning, with Brendan Garza's day coming to a close. The fourth inning would provide more runs for each side, with the score just 8-7 at the conclusion. However, Kalamazoo would outscore the Kingfish 4-2 over the next three innings, taking a 12-9 lead.

The eighth inning would see another Kingfish rally, with a two out Peyton Ryback single bringing the game within two. A 1-2-3 ninth would lead to a leadoff single, before Jack Zebig would triple to bring in the run, and a Jadan Boyce sacrifice fly would tie the game at 12. Kalamazoo's Matt Thompson would pop up a bunt, and Avery Thielman would strikeout, before Cole Garner would bring in the placed runner on a two-out single. After a KJ White single, Brodey Acres would bring in two as chaos would reign on the base paths, with Acres advancing to third. He would score on a wild pitch giving the Growlers a 16-12 lead. Bryce Brannon would allow the placed runner to score on a sacrifice fly, while retiring the Kingfish in order en route to a 16-13 final.

Overall, the Kingfish used seven pitchers across the contest, handing out 15 free passes on nine walks and six hit-by-pitches. Kingfish ace Maximus McClellan will start tomorrow, and is going to need to provide plenty of length to a very taxed bullpen.

The highlight of the night came in the fourth, when Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe scored the only run via a home run. In the bottom half of the inning, Brandon Newland would lead the inning off with a ball roped to left-center, before Rienstra-Kiracofe would rob the homer while flipping over the fence. Kalamazoo's bullpen was managed well, requiring just four relievers to cover 7.1 innings after Garza completed just 2.2 innings.

Kalamazoo and Kenosha face off in a matinee tomorrow afternoon at Simmons Field, with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch scheduled.







