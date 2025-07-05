Big Sticks Take the Win on Independence Day 6-3 over St. Cloud

The Badlands Big Sticks (22-15) came into Friday night's game looking to beat the St. Cloud Rox (27-10) in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

It was the Rox that got on the scoreboard first to start the game with a sac fly RBI from Tyson Leblanc to go ahead 1-0.

The Big Sticks answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the 3rd with an RBI groundout from Khalil Walker (University of New Mexico) to tie the game 1-1.

On the bump for the Big Sticks was freshman right-hander Tyler Weimer (Arkansas State University), who put together four innings of work, posting a 5.13 ERA with 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 1 BB.

St. Cloud would add a pair of runs in the top of the 4th off the bat of Ethan Gibson launching a two-run homer to put the Rox ahead 3-1.

Badlands responded with a couple of runs of their own in the home half of the 4th off of an E4, tying the game 3-3.

On the mound for the Rox was sophomore right-hander JP Robertson, who threw for four innings, putting up a 2.90 ERA, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 K, and 3 BB.

Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) would come through for Badlands in the bottom of the 5th, notching a two-RBI single. Ryker Schow (Brigham Young University) would add an RBI single of his own to put Badlands in front 6-3.

Badlands would go on to hold on to the 6-3 win in a game marked by clutch two-out hitting and strong pitching.

Badlands will be back in action tonight, playing host to the Rox for game three of the four-game homestand with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







