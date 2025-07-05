'Nooks Climb Above .500 with Strong Victory over Dock Spiders

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER). -- The Lakeshore Chinooks accomplished a feat for the first time Saturday afternoon against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Before Mother Nature decided to wash Saturday into a shortened contest, the Chinooks made sure to leave their mark, routing the Dock Spiders 14-3, and improving above the .500 mark (3-2) for the first time this season.

Despite the high-scoring output by the Chinooks' offense, starting pitcher Donnie Edgar stole the show.

The right-hander, who arrived just a week ago as the second half began, built off his scoreless appearance on July 1-Edgar pitched two innings in relief against Green Bay- by throwing five shutout innings and striking out five Dock Spiders.

Edgar kept hitters off balance throughout and showcased his 90-mile-per-hour fastball and breaking ball combination.

Though the righty walked three, he pitched with a substantial lead.

After a three-run second inning highlighted by second baseman Esteban Garcia hitting a ball that ricocheted off Dock Spider first baseman James Hankerson's glove, allowing two runs to score.

The Chinooks kept their foot on the gas in the third, scoring on a two-run homer by first baseman Grant Gray, his first of the year.

However, the sixth inning on Saturday made the difference for the Chinooks. Lakeshore sent 12 men to the plate as part of an eight-run inning.

The duo of right fielder Owen Deshazo and designated hitter Cade Sears tormented the Fond du Lac pitching staff, slashing seven combined hits on Saturday and driving in four runs.

Deshazo and Sears both recorded extra-base hits-Deshazo a double and Sears a triple-in that fateful sixth inning.

Another standout performance came from Chinooks' catcher Jack Kleveno, who reached base three times in four at-bats. Kleveno got the scoring started for the Chinooks in the second and later scored that inning.

As a whole, the Chinooks' offense put together 13 hits and walked eight times-a symptom of the Dock Spiders' erratic pitching.

Right-hander Ben Kasten started for Fond du Lac and had limited feel for his fastball. Kasten's inability to throw strikes led to the righty working behind in almost every plate appearance, and the Chinooks took advantage.

The Dock Spiders' pitching staff walked six on the day and struggled with command in relief of Kasten.

The only real spark for Fond du Lac came in the sixth inning, after an eight-run top of the inning, when Chinooks' left-hander Aaron Robinson loaded the bases with no outs; however, Robinson escaped, limiting the damage to just three runs-a similar tail from earlier in the game for Fond du Lac.

Despite allowing 14 runs on Saturday, the Dock Spiders had chances to score early in the game.

Against Edgar in both the second and third innings, the Dock Spiders had runners in scoring position with less than two outs and failed to score. Specifically, the second inning, when Fond du Lac had runners on second and third with just one out and couldn't score.

The Chinooks go for the series sweep Sunday afternoon in Fond du Lac. Right-hander Dominic Monaco is expected to make his first start of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.







