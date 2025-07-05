Rox Fall, 5-3, Finish Series Sunday

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Augusto Mungarrieta(St. Cloud Rox)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (27-11) fell to the Badlands Big Sticks (23-15) 5-3 on Saturday and will close out the series on Sunday.

The Rox started the scoring early, with Augusto Mungarrieta (University of Kansas) delivering a two-RBI single in the first inning to give St. Cloud the 2-0 lead.

St. Cloud found the scoreboard again in the seventh inning, as Brenden Stressler (University of Michigan) tapped on home to pull the contest back within two runs, trailing 5-3.

The Rox held Badlands scoreless in seven innings but were just short in completing a comeback.

The first-half Great Plains West Champion Rox will play the finale of the series against the Big Sticks on Sunday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Augusto Mungarrieta.

The Rox finish the series against Badlands on Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Central before returning to Joe Faber Field on Monday, July 7th, at 6:35 p.m. to take on the Bismarck Larks. It will be Bark in the Park night, presented by Granite City Pet Hospital, and also Nine Innings of Winning, presented by Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

