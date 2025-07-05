Kenosha Scores 18 in Rout of Royal Oak

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROYAL OAK, MI - The Kingfish had a signature win on Independence Day. They scored a season high 18 runs on 17 hits and put up at least a run in every inning except the 1st and 9th.

Kenosha actually trailed at one point. After scoring one in the top of the 2nd, Royal Oak put up a three spot in the home half of the inning against Kenosha starter Cam Nohos, making his Kingfish debut. All three runs were unearned after an error from Noah Alvarez at third. It marked the 10th consecutive game with a Kingfish error.

The miscue wouldn't matter much in this one though. Six Kenosha hitters had multi-hit games. Alvarez went 3-3 with a double, three RBIs, two walks and three stolen bases. Hogan Denny had a four hit game. It was the 7th game this season a Kingfish had four hits or more and the 2nd time it has been Denny accomplishing the feat. James McCoy extended his hitting streak to 11 games as well.

Kenosha's big win earned itself a split with the Leprechauns. It now sits at 2-3 in the second half, two games behind first place Rockford. Royal Oak drops to 1-3 in half number two. Kenosha now goes back home for a 2-game homestand against the Kalamazoo Growlers.







