Spitters Out Run Jacks in 19-7 Win

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Battle Creek, MI - Thanks to 13-unanswered runs in the final two innings, the Traverse City Pit Spitters outslug the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 19-7 in Game Two of the double header Saturday night at C.O. Brown Stadium.

Traverse City's offensive exploded in game two of a seven-inning doubleheader tying their season high in hits and runs scored with 19 each. In a ballgame that showcased offense, all but two batters recorded a multi-hit game and all but one recorded an RBI.

Battle Creek and Traverse City have consistently put on offensive showdowns this season and it was no different in the doubleheader finale. Beginning in the top of the first inning, the Spitters cashed in a nickel worth of runs highlighted by a Nathanael Coupet RBI-triple and a Brandon Sanchez RBI-double to put them up 5-0. Sanchez continued his great night at the plate with another RBI base hit; this time it was only a single that pushed the Spitters lead to 6-0. Battle Creek finally offense finally put something together in the bottom half of the third frame as they worked a pair of walks and a base hit to load the bases. Caleb Estrada put a damper on a big rally as he grounded into a double play, but it allowed a run to score to cut the Spitters lead down to 6-1. Trailing by five and running out of time entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Jacks needed to put together a decently sized inning. The scoring started with a run scored on a wild pitch before Estrada singled to bring in another run to bring the Spitters lead down to 6-3. With only one out in the inning and the Jacks still threatening, Ryan Kroepel cleared the bases with a three-run home run to tie the game at 6-6.

Battle Creek didn't maintain the tie game for very long as with bases loaded and no outs in the top of the sixth inning, Aaron Piasecki cleared the bases with a triple to give the Spitters a 9-6 lead. Spitters added two more runs in the inning off the bats of Brett Rozman and Cade Collins pushing their lead to 11-6. The final two runs of the inning scored on a passed ball and a bases loaded walk to make it 13-6. Aidan Arbogast gave the Battle Jacks one more run on a lead-off solo blast to pull the Jacks within the Spitters at 13-7. If a seven-run inning wasn't enough, the Spitters offense was back at it in the top of the seventh inning with a six-run inning. The first two runs were scored using smart base running, one on a wild pitch and another on a sacrifice fly to extend the Spitters lead to 15-7. Coupet and Sanchez hit back-to-back extra-base hits driving in a pair of runs to make it 17-7. To finish it off, Sanchez scored on a fielding error and Sturgess drew a bases loaded walk which brings the game its final score of 19-7.

Traverse City improves to 24-16 overall and 3-3 in the second half while Battle Creek falls to 22-19 overall and 2-4 in the second half. Andrew Cotton (1-1) earns his first win of the season after completing and 1.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits. Hudson Normand (0-2) loses his second game of the season after allowing five runs on four hits and not being able to record an out.

UP NEXT

The Spitters finish their seven-game road trip tomorrow afternoon as they take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Broadcast coverage begins on the Northwoods League Plus app at 1:30 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.