Dock Spiders Fall to the Chinooks

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders fell short to the Chinooks as Lakeshore clocked 13 hits and 14 runs in a rain shortened seven inning game.

The Dock Spiders came into this game coming off a disappointing loss to the Rockers and Fond du Lac was slow to rise in the loss today as Lakeshore would score 14 unanswered in the first six innings. The Dock Spiders found the scoring column in the bottom of the sixth thanks in part to a Taylor Freeman RBI single and a Parker Knoll sacrifice-fly.

The Dock Spiders offense was held relatively quiet in the loss as Landon Menisk was the only Dock Spider to find the hit column multiple times going 2-for-3 with a run.

2024 Northwoods League postseason and regular season All-Star Parker Knoll made his 2025 Dock Spider debut. Knoll made several plays out in center and tallied his first RBI of the season off a sac-fly.

The pitching rotation for Fond du Lac struggled to get significant momentum as the six arms used by the Dock Spiders combined for eight walks and six strikeouts while giving up 13 hits. The most impressive outing on the mound for the Dock Spiders was Jordan Touhey who struck out two batter's on the four he faced in one inning of work.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow, July 6 at 1:05 p.m. CT against the Lakeshore Chinooks which falls on a Snapback Hat Giveaway, Scout Day & Military Appreciation Day, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a stylish snapback hat presented by TDS. Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track and are encouraged to wear their vest, uniform, and bring a troop banner. Plus, all active and retired military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket for the day's game. The game also falls on an Autograph Sunday presented by Kwik Trip where if fans stay after the game they can collect autographs from their favorite players.

