Rockers Open Two-Game Series with Woodchucks

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (2-2, 24-13) will begin a new series with the Wausau Woodchucks (3-1, 24-15) with potential playoff implications on the line early in the second half. The Rockers lead the season series 3-1 and look to hold onto their lead in the Great Lakes West overall standings.

Green Bay ran away with a 10-1 win over Fond du Lac on the Fourth of July yesterday, knocking three home runs in the victory. Caleb Daniel went 2-4 on the day with both of his hits being home runs, one in the sixth and one in the seventh. Eric Jeon also went deep in the seventh, marking his second homer of the season. The Rockers drew thirteen walks in the game. Maddox Long got through 6.2 innings, allowing just one run in the first inning. He went the next five innings without allowing a hit. Ethan Plog came on in the seventh and retired seven straight Dock Spiders, racking up five strikeouts. He earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors for his performance.

Steve Marhefke out of Upper Iowa will get the start for Green Bay today. Marhefke, a native of Neenah, Wisconsin, makes his return to the Rockers pitching staff after throwing 16.2 innings to the tune of a 1.06 ERA last summer. He also finished last season with a 0.90 WHIP.

The Rockers will finish the series tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. Gates open at noon and Toco Beach Steelpan will be performing pregame and throughout the first three innings. Sunday also marks the beginning of Shark Week and the Rockers will have a beach towel giveaway, presented by TDS.

