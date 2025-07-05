Daniel's Blast Ignites Late Rally as Rockers Take Game One
July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers clawed their way to a dramatic 6-5 win over the Wausau Woodchucks on Saturday night, using a clutch eighth-inning rally to steal game one of the weekend series at Capital Credit Union Park.
Xaige Lancaster got the Rockers on the board early with a second-inning home run that cracked the game open, but Wausau stayed within striking distance. The Woodchucks plated a run in the third and then surged ahead in the sixth, stringing together a three-run frame to take a 5-3 lead.
Wausau added a solo shot in the top of the eighth to pad their advantage, but the Rockers refused to go quietly. Caleb Daniel jumpstarted the comeback with a leadoff homer, and the offense fed off that momentum- piling on three runs to flip the script and take a 6-5 lead heading into the final frame.
With the game on the line in the ninth, reliever Sam Brummund shut the door to secure the win.
Green Bay will look to make it three straight on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m., and fans are invited to stick around after the game for Catch on the Field.
