First Inning Eruption Lifts Madison Mallards Over Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - Fueled by a blistering start at the plate, the Madison Mallards (22-17) dominated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (15-25) 17-2 Saturday night at Warner Park.

Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) set the tone with a blazing RBI double, and Daniel Rogers (University of Iowa) followed up with an RBI single to put the Mallards up 2-0. Then the offense exploded- five consecutive RBI hits broke the game wide open. The Mallards sent 14 hitters to the plate and unleashed a 10-run first inning, as Hamilton and Rogers each added another RBI hit to cap the early offensive barrage.

The game was halted by rain in the second inning, but play resumed after a one-hour delay. Charlie West (University of Connecticut) dominated the Rafters on the mound, tossing five scoreless innings and racking up seven strikeouts.

The Mallards continued to build the big lead. Michael Lippe (University of Louisville) hit an RBI single in the fifth to make it 13-0. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) scored on a groundout in the sixth to make it 14-0.

Junior Barajas (Saddleback Community College) put the Rafters on the board with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. However, Madison answered with three more runs in the bottom of the eighth to seal a 17-2 victory.

West earned his second win of the season on the mound, while Kenny Schultz (University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point) was charged with the loss. Hamilton finished with four RBIs, while Rogers and Brock Lulewicz (Wichita State University) each drove in three runs.

The Mallards and Rafters will face off again in Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on Tuesday night to face the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:05 p.m.







