First Inning Eruption Lifts Madison Mallards Over Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - Fueled by a blistering start at the plate, the Madison Mallards (22-17) dominated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (15-25) 17-2 Saturday night at Warner Park.
Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) set the tone with a blazing RBI double, and Daniel Rogers (University of Iowa) followed up with an RBI single to put the Mallards up 2-0. Then the offense exploded- five consecutive RBI hits broke the game wide open. The Mallards sent 14 hitters to the plate and unleashed a 10-run first inning, as Hamilton and Rogers each added another RBI hit to cap the early offensive barrage.
The game was halted by rain in the second inning, but play resumed after a one-hour delay. Charlie West (University of Connecticut) dominated the Rafters on the mound, tossing five scoreless innings and racking up seven strikeouts.
The Mallards continued to build the big lead. Michael Lippe (University of Louisville) hit an RBI single in the fifth to make it 13-0. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) scored on a groundout in the sixth to make it 14-0.
Junior Barajas (Saddleback Community College) put the Rafters on the board with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. However, Madison answered with three more runs in the bottom of the eighth to seal a 17-2 victory.
West earned his second win of the season on the mound, while Kenny Schultz (University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point) was charged with the loss. Hamilton finished with four RBIs, while Rogers and Brock Lulewicz (Wichita State University) each drove in three runs.
The Mallards and Rafters will face off again in Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on Tuesday night to face the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:05 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2025
- Rox Fall, 5-3, Finish Series Sunday - St. Cloud Rox
- Growlers Stifle Late Rally, Win 16-13 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Spitters Out Run Jacks in 19-7 Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- First Inning Eruption Lifts Madison Mallards Over Wisconsin Rapids Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Stingers Win in Extras against the MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- 'Nooks Climb Above .500 with Strong Victory over Dock Spiders - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rivets Battle Early Pitching Struggles, Record Just Two Hits in Loss to Leprechauns - Rockford Rivets
- Spitters Fall Late to Jacks, 10-7 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Dock Spiders Fall to the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Woodchucks Fall Just Short in Tight Battle in Green Bay - Wausau Woodchucks
- Daniel's Blast Ignites Late Rally as Rockers Take Game One - Green Bay Rockers
- Big Sticks Take the Win on Independence Day 6-3 over St. Cloud - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rockers Open Two-Game Series with Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Kenosha Scores 18 in Rout of Royal Oak - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rivets Sweep Battle Jacks in 29-Run, Four-Hour Thriller - Rockford Rivets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- First Inning Eruption Lifts Madison Mallards Over Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rogers Hits Three Homers in Madison Mallards' Loss
- Anderson, Rogers Power Madison Mallards' Offense in Win
- Battle Creek Battle Jacks Build Early Lead in Win Over Madison Mallards
- Madison Mallards Explode in Eighth Inning to Beat Battle Creek Battle Jacks