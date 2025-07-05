Stingers Win in Extras against the MoonDogs

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato, MN - The Stingers(22-17) beat the Mankato Moondogs(19-22) in extra innings by a score of 5-3.

The Moondogs scored first with a run in the bottom of the third, but the Stingers answered right back in the top of the fourth when Sam Hunt hit an RBI groundout.

Mankato retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth and scored another run, but Carter Walsh hit his first home run in the top of the sixth to knot things up once again.

Willmar took its first lead in the top of the seventh when Joey Craig walked with the bases loaded to score a run.

The Moondogs tied things up in the bottom of the eighth, and nobody scored until extra innings.

Then, in the tenth inning, the Stingers grabbed the lead with a sac-fly by Ryan Tayman and an RBI double off the bat of Sam Hunt. Dylan Driessen shut things down in the bottom half of the inning, and the Stingers won the game.

Adam Urban had a fantastic start, going 7.2 innings while allowing 3 earned runs and striking out 3.

Carter Walsh went 2-for-5 with a home run.

Sam Hunt also had a great night at the plate, going 2-for-5 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

The Stingers will take on the Mankato Moondogs again tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

